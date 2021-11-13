Janice Lynn Lyssy was born on August 20, 1957 and passed away on November 10, 2021 at the age of 64. Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home located at 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-2313
