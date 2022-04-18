Gilbert Montoya Sr. passed away peacefully on April 17, 2022 at the age of 73, in his hometown of Seguin, Texas. His illness in recent years showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile and servant heart.
Gilbert was born June 3, 1948 to Dominga and Celestino Montoya. He married Eva Rodriguez, with whom he shared seven amazing children with. Gilbert supported his family as an employee at Tyson, where he retired after 28 years of service. A lifelong parishioner of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Gilbert had a strong faith in God and enjoyed ushering for many years. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dominga and Celestino Montoya, siblings, Robert, Joe, Pete and Esperanza, daughter Sonia Montoya, son Gilbert Montoya Jr. and son-in-law, John C. de la Garza.
Everyone who knew Gilbert knew that he was kind, loving, and that he loved his family very much. Gilbert is survived by his wife of 53 years, Eva; children Dianne de la Garza (Rodney), Letty Montoya, Christine Montoya (David), David Montoya and wife (Adriene), Alyssa Montoya (Mark); grandchildren Camille, Lauren, Taylor, Adrianna, Leticia, Kayla, Camrynne, Macey, Jordan, D’layna, Daciana, Jacob, Jonathan, Brandon, Maddox, Jacob, Marisa, Alianna and Dominic; great grandsons Elijah, Jonah and Luca, brother Ruben Montoya, sister Rosa Morales as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family members and friends.
The family would like to thank the Hope Hospice staff who took great care of him as his time with us was near the end.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church followed by the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 9:30 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m.
“...but they who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint.” Isaiah 40:31 (ESV)
