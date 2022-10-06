Lillian (Lil) Steffens Degn, 98, of Seguin, Texas died September 4, 2022.
Lil was born January 25, 1924 in Redwood, Texas to Arletti Alvia (Pace) and Richard Otto Steffens.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of over 70 years, Gail O.Degn, son Daniel (Blue) Degn, her parents and seven older siblings, Morgan (Red) Steffens and wife Cecilia, Alvin Steffens and wife Sophie, Ervin Steffens and wife Geneva, Mary Wizorek and husband Lewis, Marie Haeber and husband Roland, Dewey Steffens and wife Opal, and Lois Grossman and husband Edwin.
Lillian is survived by her daughter Rory Fanning, son Faron Degn and wife Vicki, and daughter Tracy Frazier and husband Mark; daughter-in-law Gelis Degn; eight grandchildren, Layla Degn, Loren Degn and wife Lara, Savannah Degn, Laci Degn, Annalee Fanning, Reed Fanning, Madeline Frazier and Georgia Raft and husband Austin; three great-granddaughters, Evelyn Degn, Lillian Degn and Eira Ordусez Degn; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and dear friends.
Lillian spent her early childhood in Alfred, Texas, graduated high school in Seguin in 1941, then went to work in Corpus Christi. There she met Gail, who then spent three years in Europe. The two corresponded frequently and were married October 10, 1945.
About a year later, they set out on a “great adventure” to Anchorage, Alaska, arriving there in August 1946. Gail eventually found work as a carpenter and Lil worked as an accounting clerk until their first child, Danny was born in 1949. They spent many happy years in Alaska until they returned to Seguin in 1961.
While raising a family and later when Gail retired, Lil enjoyed working outside, baking pies, traveling and spending time with family and friends.
Her greatest joy came from sharing with others the truths she had learned from the Bible. These included God’s promises of life forever on a paradise earth and the hope of a resurrection for those who fall asleep in death. This hope sustained Lil throughout her life.
Lil’s family wishes to acknowledge with great appreciation GRMC Hospice and the various caregivers that helped her so much and for the love, concern and kindness shown by so many friends and loved ones while grieving the loss of an extraordinary, adventurous woman, Lillian Degn.
A memorial service for Lillian will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the Texas Theater in Seguin. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.