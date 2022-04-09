Paul Edward Mattke passed away in Seguin, Texas, Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the age of 83. He was born in New Berlin, Texas to Paul R. Mattke and Rolene (Schultz) Mattke, on August 21, 1938.
He was baptized November 13, 1938 and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in La Vernia on April 6, 1952. He married his wife of 61 years, Sandra Kay (Strey) Mattke, on January 13, 1961 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, La Vernia.
Paul worked for Koepp Chevrolet in La Vernia for 41 years. After his retirement he served as Justice of the Peace for 8 years in Wilson County. Paul also volunteered in the LV Fire Department for 22 years, served as Fire Chief for 20 years, he was City Marshall for 8 years, and managed the Chamber of Commerce Hall for 20 years. With whatever spare time Paul had he loved to fish, play softball, and go gambling with friends and family.
Paul is survived by his loving wife Sandra; grandchildren, Michael Paul Mattke, Christopher James Mattke; great-grandchild, Kaiden James Mattke; daughter-in-law, Tracy Lee Mattke; brothers-in-law, Buddy Strey, Randall Strey, Sidney Strey (Dore); numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives.
Paul is preceded in death by his parents; son, Kane Paul Mattke; sister and brother-in-law, Ida Mae Gipson and Douglas Gipson; sister-in-law, Mary Strey.
A visitation with family will take place Sunday, April 10, 2022 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Finch Funeral Chapel, LaVernia.
FUNERAL SERVICE
Monday, April 11, 2022
10:00 AM
Finch Funeral Chapel
13767 Hwy 87
La Vernia, TX 78121
Pastor Eric Miletti will officiate the services with interment following at Christ Lutheran of Elm Creek Cemetery.
