Sister Mary Loritta Korzekwa, C.S.S.F., entered into eternal rest May 11, 2022, in Mother of Good Counsel Convent, Chicago, IL.
A beloved member of Felician Sisters Community for 71 years, Sister Loritta is preceded in death by her parents John and Cecilia Korzekwa, brother Benedict wife Hedwig, and sister Ann husband William Wenzel.
Sister Loritta is survived by her sisters, Sister Mary Lucy Korzekwa of Chicago, Illinois and Sister Mary Janelle Korzekwa of Chicago, Illinois, nephew Gabe and wife Bertha Korzekwa of Gillett, nephew JB and wife Nancy Korzekwa of Goliad, nephew Joey and wife Charlsie Korzekwa of Denhawken, nephew James and wife Gina Korzekwa of Denhawken, nephew Albert and wife Julie Korzekwa of Denhawken, niece Karen and husband Tim Conrow of New Hampshire and nephew Kevin Wenzel of San Antonio. Numerous great nephews, nieces and great great nephews and nieces.
Visitation and mass were held on Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Mother of Good Counsel Convent, 3800 West Peterson Avenue, Chicago, IL. Sister Loritta was laid to rest at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles, IL In lieu of flowers, donations to Felician Sisters’ Retirement Fund, 3800 West Peterson Ave., Chicago, IL 60659 would be appreciated.
