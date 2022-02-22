Kenneth “Kenny” Schievelbein, age 64 of Seguin, passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022. Kenny was born on March 19, 1957 in Seguin to Frank and Lorene (Herbold) Schievelbein.
He is preceded in death by his father, Frank “Pete” Schievelbein and his father-in-law, Lewis J. Zegub.
He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Kelly Schievelbein; his daughters, Kenna and Kolby Schievelbein; mother, Lorene Schievelbein; sisters, Cathy Schuerg and husband Alvin and Diane Vandenberg; nephews, Morgan Schuerg and wife Sarah and Matthew Vandenberg; niece; Kellen Basham and husband Travis; mother-in-law; Charlene Zegub, grand dogs, Buddy, Teddy and Yeti; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church with the Rev. John Van Deusen and the Rev. Jeremy Roy officiating. Interment will follow at Dugger Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be, Morgan Schuerg, Travis Basham, Matthew Vandenberg, James Deatherage, Stephen Traeger and Bruce Volpe. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be, Brian Volpe and Juan Martinez.
Memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel’s Lutheran Church 206 N. Travis St. Seguin, Texas 78155, or to St. James Catholic Church School, 507 S. Camp St. Seguin, Texas 78155, or a charity of one’s choice.
