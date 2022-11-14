Early this past Saturday morning, while at a personal care home in San Antonio, Sandra Jahns Haecker passed away and went to be with our Lord God.
Sandra was the first born of two children, born in 1941 in the hospital at Seguin, TX. She grew up with her younger brother and parents out in the country at the foothills of Capote on the family ranch. She attended Seguin High School, where she was a star drum majorette and even led the Seguin High School marching band at the Battle of Flowers parade in San Antonio.
She left Seguin to study fashion design at Texas Women’s University in Denton, TX. In Denton, she met and fell in love with Eugene R. Haecker, who was attending North Texas University. The young couple married in 1962. Eugene was called to active duty at Ellsworth AFB in South Dakota at the dawn of the Cuban Missile Crisis, so Sandra left school and joined her husband up north. It was there that she had her first son, Keith Stuart Haecker in 1963.
She returned to Denton after her husband completed his military commission. In July 1966, Sandra gave birth to her daughter, Lisa Maria Haecker. Just four days after giving birth to Lisa, Sandra lost her young son Keith, to a battle with leukemia. With a desire to push aside her grief from the loss of her son, Sandra dedicated herself to completing her bachelor’s degree in English, while simultaneously managing the newest and largest 300+ apartment complex in Denton at the time. In 1970, she had her third child, Matthew Aaron Haecker.
In 1973, Sandra and her family relocated to Oklahoma City with Eugene’s company. Sandra took this opportunity to delve deeper into her passion for learning, understanding and teaching the world’s greatest literary authors. She completed her master’s degree in 1974 and immediately followed with the pursuit of her doctorate degree from the University of Oklahoma in English Literature, where she was also an associate professor. In 1980, Sandra and Eugene took another relocation back to San Antonio, TX, wanting to be closer to family and the place they always called home.
Back in Texas, Sandra resumed her teaching career at UTSA and St. Phillips College. After an early retirement, Sandra pursued her dream of writing a novel, and threw herself into the research and writing of a historical fiction book that would tell the story of the first Texans and their love for this land. In the latter part of her life, Sandra enjoyed her hobbies of reading, cooking, gardening, and spending time with her family. She was a deeply spiritual person, and avidly studied the Bible with a strong conviction to knowing the word of God. Throughout the trials of her life, Sandra found her solace with our Lord God and she rests in peace with Him now.
She was eighty-one years old and was preceded in death by her husband Eugene, her son Keith and her parents Edgar and Cora Jahns.
She is survived by her daughter Lisa Therron and son-in-law Hans Therron, her son Matthew Haecker and daughter-in-law Yvonne Haecker, her grandsons, Hunter Therron, Tyler Therron, Grayson Therron, Christian Haecker, her granddaughter Emma Haecker, and her brother, Marcus Jahns and her sister-in-law, Patricia Jahns.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary followed by graveside services and interment at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Marcus Bigott officiating.
Serving as pallbearers will be Matthew Haecker, Christian Haecker, Theorron Jahns, Hans Therron, Tyler Therron, and Grayson Therron.
Memorial contributions may be made to Memorials Processing, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Pl, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959.
Memorial contributions may be made to Memorials Processing, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Pl, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959.