Todd Wayne Galle, age 54 of Seguin, formerly of Bay City, passed away on October 19, 2022. Todd was born on October 19, 1968 in Bay City, Texas to Myra Ann (Vaughan) and Norman Harold Galle.
He was a 1986 graduate of Bay City High School. He graduated from the University of North Texas and then attended and graduated from St. Mary’s University School of Law.
He moved to Seguin in 1996 where he will be remembered as a business owner. Todd could fix anything and always enjoyed gardening, especially growing vegetables. His most precious times were spent with his children.
Todd is preceded in death by his parents, uncle, James Cockroft and aunt, Patsy Vaughan.
Survivors include his son, Jacob Galle; daughter, Jordan Galle; brothers, Barton Galle and wife Jennifer, and Sean Galle; former spouse and friend, Raquel West; nieces, Savannah Galle, Abigail Galle, Natalie Galle, Erika Galle and Amelia Galle; aunt, Kathryn Cockroft; uncles, Buster Mitchell and wife Carolyn and Watts Vaughan and wife Kay; cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
Visitation will begin on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel at 12 noon followed by a service celebrating his life at 1 p.m. Private interment will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
