Christine ‘Cookie’ Hill age 63 of Seguin, left this world on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Pflugerville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Pflugerville Texas. She was born in Starkville, MS on November 11, 1958.
Cookie ‘Songbird and Snowbird loved life and simple things brought her joy. She was fierce and fiery. She was a protective soul and loved to draw, draft poems, read, and listen to music. She will be remembered for her stubborn but loving and kind personality. Her calligraphy handwriting and her anointed spirit will not be forgotten.
Cookie was preceded in death by her father, Joe Savior; son, Jermaine Hill; brother, Ron Christopher Savior, and sister, Kathy Jo Savior.
Cookie is survived by her son, Michael Hill; grandchildren, mother, Mary Savior; siblings, Johnny Peterson Bonnie Francis, Georgia Jackson, Lora Zavala and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation will be held at Palmer Mortuary on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. A funeral service will begin at 10:15 a.m. Interment will follow at San Geronimo Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430.