Steven Wade Cunningham

Steve left us suddenly on December 20, 2021, like one whose train arrived unexpectedly, leaving him no time to say goodbye.
He was a philosopher, a theologian, an astronomer, a deep thinker and a prolific reader.
Perhaps his greatest joy was in sharing the evidence all around us that points to our great Creator.
Steve placed his unwavering faith in the one true living God from an early age and never looked back. Rather, he dug deeper, past simple faith to unwavering conviction.
Steve was a senior software developer and a very good one. He took great pride in his work.
Steve was the idyllic big brother, entertaining his little sisters as they grew and jumping in to protect them when needed.
He met his bride of 27 years while both were in Aggieland and proposed to her in song.
He was a one of a kind, who won’t be replaced but who did leave a high bar and challenge for other believers: to know who it is they have put their faith in and live it out continually, when it is convenient and when it is not.
We are pretty certain that among the first to greet Steve as he arrived in his heavenly home was his mother, Norma Anne Schwerdtfeger and his first son, William.
Steve leaves behind for now his wife, Sheila McDaniel Cunningham; his son (who is just a smidge taller than dad) Dane; his daughter and Latvian princess, Arina; his parents, Larry and Becky Cunningham; five sisters, Cathi Dawn Winkler and husband, David; Kathy Spencer and husband, Andy; Lori Chambers-Dawes and husband, Neil; Sheri Freemyer and husband, Eric; and Teresa Mitchell and husband, John; as well as many cherished nieces and nephews and a handful of true (fellow philosopher) friends.
They each and every one are holding on to the promises of Christ that Steve will be more a part of their future than he was of their past.
A gathering of Mr. Cunningham’s family and friends will begin at 9:00 a.m., with his funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 23, 2021, at First Baptist Church, 17019 Highway 124, Fannett. His graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 27, 2021, at Richland Cemetery, 641 SW County Road 2340, Richland, under the direction of Broussard’s, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.