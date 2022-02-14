Delores Tiemann Barnett age 88 of Seguin, passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022. She was born June 18, 1933 in Ward, Arkansas to Lottie Esther (Ballentine) and William Leon Wesson. She accepted Christ as her Savior Mother’s Day 1940.
The family moved to Tucson, Az. In 1949. They attended a small church near them. Delores was amazed that they had nothing for youth so at 15 she started Sunbeams, GA’s, and YWA. She often volunteered on the Apache Indian Reservation in Sells, AZ. She worked under Missionaries Mr. & Mrs. Marvin Sorrels and interpreter Robert Mackett.
She met her husband, Ben, on a blind date and three weeks later they were engaged. They were married 24 years when he passed away. Ben was an ordained deacon, taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. They started two churches in homes for 7 years. Ben was employed by Southwestern Bell and was transferred to Seguin in 1964. He and their two children were very active in Church. Delores also worked for Southwestern Bell, and retired in 1995.
She married Gerald Barnett. They too were very active in their Church. She sang in the choir. They helped found a mission of First Baptist Church later became Forrest Hills Baptist Church. After six years they returned to First Baptist Church where Delores served as WMU President. She and Mr. Barnett were lifetime members of DAV and DAV Auxiliary for many years.
Delores had many hobbies and enjoyed sewing, quilting, reading and traveling.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, Benjamin A. Tiemann, Jr., and Gerald D. Barnett, her parents, mother-in-law Elsa Rabe Tiemann, father-in-law Ben A. Tiemann, Sr., mother-in-law Johnny Bell Blanton Barnett and father-in-law, John Wess Barnett, close family friend, Kay Pope and brother-in-law, Dave Holohan.
She is survived by her two children, Douglas Tiemann and wife Christy and Janell Tiemann; sister, Cora Holohan and partner Frank Riley; sister-in-law, Ethelene Tiemann of San Antonio; step-daughter, Donnye Barnett; grandsons, Brian Tiemann and wife Amy, Russell Bragg, and Scott McGrady; granddaughters, Dr. Vicki McGrady and Alicia Butcher; great-grandson, Carson Tiemann, great granddaughters, Taylor Lynn Bragg, Daylin Tiemann, Skyler Pope, Summer Pope, and Raina Pope; great-great granddaughter, Lillyana Pope; ten nieces; other loving family members and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Tres Hewell Mortuary from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Brice Mandaville and the Rev. Joe Howard officiating. Interment will follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers will be Brian Tiemann, Scott McGrady, Russell Bragg, Ray Vasquez, Bob Whitener, Raymond Faulkner, Corey Cowey and Don Hamilton. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be the Deacons of First Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to, First Baptist Church, 1314 E. Cedar St., Seguin, Texas, 78155, Seguin Christian Academy, 1456 E. Kingsbury St., Seguin, 78155 or any library of choice.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.