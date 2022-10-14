Stella Ozuna

Stella Diaz Ozuna, 85, died peacefully, after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis, surrounded by her family at her home in Seguin, Texas, on October 12, 2022. She was born on June 5, 1937 in Uvalde, Texas to Salome Diaz Sr. and Hortencia Palos Diaz as one of ten children.
She is survived by husband, Jesus Ozuna of Seguin, daughters, Susan Ann Padilla (Jaime) and Melissa Kay Huerta (Mark); grandchildren, Megan Ramon (Bryan), Justin Huerta (Larisa Segouin), Julia Huerta (Evan Karley), Elise Padilla (Rudy Sanchez), Liana Padilla; great grandchildren, Mia Ramon and Kai Sanchez, all of Austin. She is also survived by brothers, Salome Diaz, Jr. (Olga), Antonio Diaz (Ruby) of Ft. Worth, Roberto Diaz (Alicia) of McKinney and sister, Mary Helen Bates of Uvalde, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Stella was preceded in death by brothers, John Paul Diaz, Luis Diaz (Rosa), and sisters, Concepcion Tafolla, Emma Ramos (Leo) and Dora Martinez (Eligio).
Stella was a student at Sacred Heart School through the eighth grade, graduating from Uvalde High in 1955. She also attended South West Texas Jr College. On December 25, 1960, Stella married Jesus (Chuy) Ozuna in Uvalde, Texas. They remained in Uvalde until 1972 when they moved to Austin with their two girls. While Chuy attended the University of Texas, Stella transferred from the Uvalde TV Cable Corp to its corporate headquarters in Austin. She then moved to Texas Commerce Bank for several years, before joining the office of the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, retiring August 31, 1999.
In 1983, Stella co-founded the Mexican American Comptrollers Employee Association (MACEA) as a non-profit charitable organization. It was the first employee organization in the Comptroller’s office and served as a model for similar groups in other state agencies. Their mission was to promote fellowship and an appreciation of the Hispanic culture among state employees; to encourage educational achievement through scholarships, mentoring, and internships; and to provide opportunities for Comptroller employees to serve the community.
Its members volunteered hundreds of hours of service to the community and also coordinated professional internships in the Comptroller’s office for college students from different colleges including: St. Edward’s University, Southwest Texas State University, The University of Texas at Austin, the University of Texas Law School, and Harvard University.
Upon retirement in 1999, Stella and Chuy moved to Seguin where they continued their fundraising activities and involvement in their church and community. This had started with helping raise the necessary funds for the construction of Sacred Heart School in Uvalde to promoting Our Lady of Guadalupe festivals in Seguin to work for the Seguin Habitat for Humanity. Stella was the “sparkplug” that ignited many a conversation with “I have tickets, how many do you want?”
She was also a member of several community boards including the Guadalupe Habitat for Humanity and Friends of the Library in Seguin. In 2008, she and Chuy were presented with the Mary Lee Roberts “Citizens of the Year” award for their volunteer work.
Stella loved her family, enjoyed cooking and baking, volunteering, and traveling. She thoroughly enjoyed cruises, trips to foreign countries, and an “occasional casino.”
Stella had a sharing heart always willing to help wherever needed. She was a dedicated volunteer: church ministries, writing news articles for the Archdiocese newspaper, school PTOs, library assistant, records keeper with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program, an election judge and hosting the many volunteers that helped construct homes for Habitat for Humanity.
Stella had a “never say no” attitude. If there was a way, she would find it. Referred to as the “Little General,” she was only four feet ten inches tall, but her accomplishments were “sky high!” She will be greatly missed by her family, her friends and the many people who were impacted by her wonderful accomplishments.
Visitation will be on Monday, October 17, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Seguin. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 7:00 p.m.
On Wednesday, October 19, 2022 a visitation and a rosary will be held at Rushing – Estes – Knowles Mortuary in Uvalde. Visitation will be from 8:00 a.m.to 9:00 p.m. and the recitation of the Holy Rosary is at 7:00 pm.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated October 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Uvalde followed by interment at Hillcrest Memorial cemetery.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Antonio Flores and his staff, Dr. David Hernandez and his staff, the staff of the Health Specialty Hospital of Luling and Heather, Tayler and Bess of Bridgeway Hospice for their loving care during a difficult time.