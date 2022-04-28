Patsy Ann (Pat) Hill, age 87 of Seguin, Texas, passed away on April 13, 2022. Pat was born on April 12, 1935, in San Antonio, Texas to Ida Lee (Humphreys) and Monroe Voges, Sr.
She was a graduate of Burbank High School of San Antonio, class of 1953, serving as Point Secretary of Student Council, Future Business Leaders of America, and served as Treasurer of Y-Teen. It was in high school where Pat met, dated, and fell in love with Henry.
Pat is remembered as a member of First United Methodist Church in Seguin where she was actively involved in the Sharer’s Sunday Class, the United Methodist Women, and as a MYF sponsor. She loved attending the traditional worship service at FUMC. Pat retired in 1998 after working as a Purchasing Agent from Hexcel Inc. Prior to Hexcel, Pat worked as a bookkeeper for Mr. Simmons, an accountant in the Travis Building in downtown San Antonio. After the family moved to Seguin in 1970, Pat was involved in the Newcomers Club, PTA, Guadalupe County A&M Mother’s Club, and Guadalupe County American Red Cross.
Pat is preceded in death by her mother and father of San Antonio, her brothers Monroe Voges, Jr of McQueeney and Willie Ray (Bill) Voges of San Antonio, and sister Maxine Seale of Houston.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Henry M. Hill, Jr, her son Mike Hill and wife Kathy of Nashville, TN, daughters Beth Gerhardt and husband Tim of Seguin, and Annabel Fey and husband Bobby of Canyon Lake; granddaughter Lindsey Hill of Nashville, and grandson Travis Gerhardt of Seguin; good friend Cheryl Jordan, numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members, and MANY friends.
Pat enjoyed taking trips to Coushatta to play the one-armed-bandits. She could play the slots for hours! She loved spending time with family and friends and sharing her culinary and sewing talents, making most of her daughters’ clothes when they were young, and made many of Henry’s neckties.
Pat was an amazing cook and baker, earning numerous blue ribbons and tri-colored ribbons from the Guadalupe County Fair baked goods competition. She is especially known for making Pioneer mix cinnamon rolls, rum cake, chocolate sheet cake, buttermilk pralines, divinity, fudge, pecan pie, Christmas salad, and bourbon balls.
Pat was an avid collector of cobalt blue depression glass, vintage Christmas items, Santa Clauses, miniature floral paintings, Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls and books, vintage coffee cans, and framed Mother’s Poems. After retirement, Pat and Henry started and owned Blue Hills Antique Mall in Geronimo, TX. They also conducted many estate sales in Seguin and surrounding areas for over 20 years. After selling Blue Hills Antique Mall, they continued to sell antiques at other local antique malls.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, 11:00 am at First United Methodist Church with Senior Pastor Cathe Evins officiating. Internment of ashes will be held in a private family service prior to the funeral. A reception will follow in the Christian Life Center (CLC).
Memorial contributions can be made to the First United Methodist Church, 710 N. Austin, Seguin, Texas, 78155 or the Guadalupe County A&M Mother’s Club, P. O. Box 1648, Seguin, Texas, 78156.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.