Doyle “DoeDoe” Johnson of Seguin, Texas passed away peacefully at his home on July 21, 2022 at the age of 82.
Doyle was born on February 7, 1940 to Sam and Elizabeth Johnson. He graduated from Monterey High School in Lubbock, Texas and went on to become a Parachutist in the 101st Airborne Division of the U.S. Army.
On July 25, 1995 two families were united when Doyle and Janis (Myatt) married. In 2014, Seguin became their home. Their combined families include: 5 children and their spouses and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Together they enjoyed traveling, spending time with family and friends, and watching the Spurs.
The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to: Hospice of Seguin, Tim and Kelli Myatt, and Andrea Myatt for their selfless love and care.
The family celebrated the life of Doyle Johnson with a memorial.