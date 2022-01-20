Katherine Marie Schaefer, age 79 of Seguin passed away in her home with her family surrounding her on January 8, 2022. Kathy was born on July 9, 1942 in Seguin, Texas to Thesta (Bose) and Reno Voigt.
Kathy’s childhood came with many challenges. Her father was gone to war for most of her first years of life. He fought in World War II as well as the Korean War. Upon his return Kathy then dropped out of school to care for her mother, who had Leukemia, Kathy lost her mother at the age of 11. After losing her mother she was blessed with a beloved step-mother Addie (Maierhofer) Voigt, who she also cared for until her passing.
Kathy married the love of her life Ivan F. Schaefer on October 11, 1963. Kathy and Ivan shared 58 years together before Ivan passed away in August of 2021. They loved to dance and enjoyed listening to music. The love of music most likely stemmed from the fact her family had a German polka band. Kathy was young, but would sit in and sing with the band from time to time. She also loved to play the accordion. After meeting Ivan they would go dancing. If they couldn’t find a babysitter for the kids they would bring them along. Ivan and Kathy loved to take care of their property and cattle. When Ivan was on the tractor, Kathy was on the lawnmower. When she wasn’t mowing or gardening she was in the kitchen cooking or baking.
Kathy was an extraordinary cook. She always had homemade cookies on hand for the grandchildren and most recently great grandchildren. She made sure her family had a feast for Thanksgiving and Christmas. She prepared the best birthday cakes, peach cobbler, homemade ice cream and sweet rice.
Kathy was also a very talented seamstress. She made her children’s clothing as they were growing up and she continued to do so for her grandchildren. She was a go to when a button was missing, pants needed to be hemmed or a hole needed to be patched.
Kathy was a dedicated member of The Country Church in Marion, Texas. There, Ivan and Kathy found the love of Jesus Christ and they dedicated their lives to him. Kathy spent many hours volunteering at the church including “donut duty” and working at The Attic. She made numerous friends who she loved and cherished.
Kathy will forever be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandma, and Momo. She took care of her family and held us all together tightly. She taught us what the word family truly means. Her legacy will forever live on because she taught us all so well. She is now where she wanted to be, dancing with Ivan in heaven.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband Ivan F. Schaefer, parents Thesta Voigt, Reno Voigt and Addie Voigt, step-brother Robert Spell, step-daughter Donna Kay Aiken and multiple siblings whom were unfortunately stillborn.
Survivors include her three children; John Irl Calentine III and wife Carol, Christine Hopper and husband Gary, Debbie Tillman and husband Dale, step-daughter Susan Kutac. Grandchildren include Dallas Hopper and wife Crystal, Ashley Hopper, John Wesley Calentine and wife Jessica, Gunnar Tillman and Trevor Tillman; 4 beautiful great-granddaughters, as well as numerous friends and loving family members.
A memorial service will be held at The Country Church in Marion, Texas on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 11 a.m. with Paster Butch Ikels officiating. Private interment will be held at a later date in the Elm Creek Community Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Country Church in Marion, Texas. P.O. Box 421 Marion, Texas 78124.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.