Robert Lee Schulze was called home by the Lord on Friday, April 1, 2022. He was born on June 3, 1931 in Seguin, Texas to Hugo Schulze and Lillie (Reiley) Schulze.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jane (Schmoekel) Schulze; son, Aaron Lee Schulze; parents, Hugo and Lillie Schulze; brother, Kenneth Wayne Schulze; sister, Bernice Lindley; grandparents, William and Louise (Schwandt) Schulze, Willey and Hulda Reiley; nephew, Don Price; father and mother-in-law, Edmund and Ella (Schievelbein) Schmoekel.
Left to cherish and honor his memory is his significant other, Dorothy Nell; daughter, Jennifer Lynn Tumlinson (Rufus), daughter-in-law, Arlene Schulze; grandchildren, Justin Stroupe, Travis Stroupe, Ryan Edward Schulze, Daniel Bowman, Chris Tumlinson, and Sabrina Tumlinson; great grandchildren, Landin Stroupe, Cambree Jane Stroupe, Paislee Lynn Stroupe, Koree Jean Stroupe, and Carlee Marylynn Stroupe.
Robert lived a wonderful life. He enlisted in the United States Army at age 21 and proudly served a tour of duty in Korea. He was a very strong hardworking man. He was a farmer and was very good at it, earning him the Conservation Farmer/ Rancher award in 1982 by Alamo Sail and Water Conservation District.
His greatest love however was his family. He was the most devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather; his love was unconditional. He was our hero. He was the most courageous and resourceful man and we never had to question if he loved or cared for us because he always made it obvious. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Goetz Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Goetz Funeral Home beginning at 10:30 a.m. Interment with Military Honors will follow at San Geronimo Cemetery.
Funeral services have been entrusted to Goetz Funeral Home located at 713 N. Austin St. Seguin, Texas, 78155 830-379-2313