Rhoda Joanne Haseley Oestreich, age 87, of New Braunfels Texas, passed away on Aug. 1, 2022.
A memorial service is set for 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 at Chapel of Abiding Presence on the Texas Lutheran University campus with Rev. Tim Sterberg officiating. A reception will follow in Timmermann Room at Hein Dining Hall on the campus at Texas Lutheran University. Private graveside services will be held at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorable contributions may be made to the Rhoad Haseley Scholarship Fund, c/o Texas Lutheran University, Development Office, 1000 W. Court St., Seguin, Texas, 78155. A complete obituary may be viewed at www.treshewell.com. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com . Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912