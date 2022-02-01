Mary Jo Cuvelier, age 87 of Seguin, passed away on January 29, 2022. Mary Jo was born on June 28, 1934 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Pearl Lucille (Smith) and Charles T. Barnes, Sr.
She graduated from Brackenridge High School in San Antonio in 1953. On November 22, 1953 she married Emil J. Cuvelier. They met while both working at HEB in San Antonio. They relocated to Seguin in 1958 where Mary Jo continued working for HEB. Mary Jo was an active member of Central Assembly of God Church, and a member of the Women’s Missionary Council. On July 29, 2018, Mary Jo became a member of Cross Church. She was known for her many church bake sales. She always visited residents in the nursing home prior to her illness.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, her parents, her brother, Charles T. Barnes, Jr., and her mother-in-law and father-in-law.
Survivors include her sons, Emil Cuvelier, Jr. and wife Doris, and Edward T. Cuvelier and wife, Betsy; grandchildren, Emily Cuvelier, Eric Cuvelier and wife Veronica, Rachel Cuvelier, Amie Cuvelier, Matthew Cuvelier and Charles Cuvelier; great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Haley and Dillon; nephew, Carl Barnes; brother-in-law, Frank Cuvelier; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
Special thanks to Guadalupe Regional Hospice Nurses, caregivers, Lucy Luna, Carrie Villanueva, Isabel Leos, and family friend Dolly West.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022 at Tres Hewell Mortuary from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Cross Church with the Rev. Jim Price officiating.
The services may be livestreamed from the Cross Church – Seguin, TX facebook page.
Interment will follow in San Geronimo Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Eric Cuvelier, Charles Cuvelier, Matthew Cuvelier, Carl Barnes, James Pullin, and Clifton Cowey.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cross Church, 814 N. Bauer, Seguin, Texas, 78155, the Christian Cupboard, 516 N. Camp St., Seguin, Texas, 78155 or to the South Texas Pregnancy Care Center, 975 W. Court St., Seguin, Texas, 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.