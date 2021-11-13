Frank Charles Matheaus, age 85 of Geronimo, passed away on November 11, 2021. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Tres Hewell Mortuary from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Cross Church. You may visit www.treshewell.com.
