Mary Bode Mattke, age 89, of Seguin, Texas passed away on June 24, 2022. She was born on August 20, 1932 in Guadalupe County, Texas to, Josephine (Ptak) and Herman Bode. Mary was a longtime, active member of Christ Lutheran Church of Elm Creek.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Josephine (Ptak) and Herman Bode; brother, Herman Bode, Jr.; sister, Dorothy Doege and grandson, Christopher Mattke.
She is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Milton H. Mattke; son, Michael Mattke (Debra); daughter, Michele Cmerek (Kenneth); grandchildren, Whitney Heimann (Joshua), Lindsey Daniell (Derek), Trevor Mattke, and Amy Anderson (Eric); great-grandchildren, Bethany Heimann, Brylee Heimann, Kyla Daniell, Cash Daniell, Noah Mattke, Easton Mattke, Bryson Anderson, and Brock Anderson; sisters, Elizabeth King and Joyce Yonker; numerous nieces and nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022 from 5:00 p.m to 7: 00 p.m at Tres Hewell Mortuary. A memorial service celebrating Mary’s life will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church of Elm Creek with the Reverend Toby Burk officiating. A reception will follow. Private interment will be held prior to the memorial service at San Geronimo Cemetery with her family members serving as pallbearers.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church of Elm Creek, 3305 Church Road, Seguin, Texas, 78155 or Guadalupe Regional Hospice Services, 1215 E. Court St., Seguin, Texas, 78155.
