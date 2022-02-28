Dea Jean Sweet Neumann entered eternal life February 25, 2022 at the age of 95. She was born April 15, 1926 in Lewiston, ID to Harold & Issie Brown Sweet.
Jean married Elton Neumann April 15, 1944 at St John’s Lutheran Church in Sacramento, CA.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 69 years Elton, her parents, and brothers Richard, Jimmy and Robert Sweet.
Survivors include her daughters — Patricia Siltmann and husband Alvin, Barbara Wilson and husband Bobby, and Kathleen Knudson and husband Andy.
Grandchildren surviving are James and Laura Wilson, Cheryl Wilson, Jason and Wendy Siltmann, Trisha Knudson and Courtney Burkhart, Dawn and Daniel Rainey, Justin and Julia Siltmann, Shane and Crystal Knudson.
Great grandchildren surviving are Ashlyn, Sarah and Nathan Wilson, Bailee Tanguma, Saige and Ty Rainey, Alex, Lily and Sadie Siltmann, Felicia Fox, Seda and Kelby Knudson. Jean is survived by loving nieces, nephews and many friends.
Jean taught Sunday School classes at Friedens UCC — where she was a member for over 70 years. She participated in Friedens Women’s Guild and served as President, Secretary and Treasurer over the years. She spent 30 years as a Pink Lady at Guadalupe Regional Medical Center working in the gift shop — she made many friends during this time. She and Elton made their home on the Neumann Farm for nearly 70 years.
Jeans family would like to send a special thanks to Nancy, Amanda, Maria and Linda who showed continued love for our Mom. They all shared a special friendship. We were blessed that God placed them in our path during this journey. A very special thank you to GRMC Hospice personnel for their loving care during the last month.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Friedens United Church of Christ with the Rev. Lee Zillmann and the Rev. Sonja Phillips officiating. Interment will follow at Lone Oak Cemetery. The service may be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/FriedensUCC . Serving as pallbearers will be James Wilson, Jason Siltmann, Daniel Rainey, Justin Siltmann, Shane Knudson, Nathan Wilson and Alex Siltmann. Honorary pallbearers will be Kelby Knudson, Richard Williamson, Fred Robertson, Kenneth and Mary Louise Wunderlich and Maxine Harborth.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Friedens Church, 2555 Friedens Church Rd., Seguin, Texas, 78155 or to GRMC Hospice, 1215 East Court Street Seguin, Texas 78155 or a charity of one’s choice.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.