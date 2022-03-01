On February 28, 2022, Pablo C. Hernandez of Nixon, Texas passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones. Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Finch Funeral Chapel in Nixon, with the Rosary at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Nixon, followed by interment at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Services entrusted to Finch Funeral Chapel, LLC.
