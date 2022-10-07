William “Bill” Joseph Viner, 80, of Marion passed away on Sept. 22, 2022.
Services will be held at 10 a.m., Oct. 19, 2022 at 1241 Sea Willow Drive, Marion, TX, 78124.
William Joseph Viner was born on May 6, 1942 in Denver, Colorado to Horace and Orian Viner. Bill was a loving and caring husband and father to his wife and three children. Bill loved to joke around and was an accomplished computer programmer who received multiple accommodations and recognition for his exceptional work.
One of Bill’s favorite pastimes was caring for the eight acres that he and his wife lived on for more than 43 years and tending to 20 acres of property that he owned close to his residence. He was proud of his service to his country as an active-duty member of the Air Force during the Vietnam conflict; as well as, 22 years of service to the Army as a civilian.
Bill was active with the Masonic fraternity for over 55 years holding numerous offices, which include Past Worshipful Master of Randolph Lodge 1268 AF & AN, The Scottish Rite, The Commandry, Saint Thomas of Acon, and The York Rite.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Viner; his sons, William Edward Viner, Allen (Nina) Viner, and John Viner; his brother, John N. (Rhenae) Viner; his grandchildren, William, Lucas, and Brooke; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Orian Viner.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the staff of Holt & Holt Funeral Home of Boerne. To share words of comfort with the family, please visit www.holtfh.com.