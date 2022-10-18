Joyce Corry of Rockport, Texas passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022, at the age of 88. She was born on June 27, 1934 to James Dickerson Callaway and Wilma Caston in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Joyce is preceded in death by her husband, J. Frank Corry; step-son, Ronnie Herron, and her parents, James and Wilma Callaway.
She is survived by her children, Renée Stewart, Lisa Schmoekel (Dean), Lyta Baeten (George) and Hoss Corry (Melissa); step-children, Tommy Corry (Jan), Jan Lhokta (Jim); and Judy; brother, Jim Callaway (Sheryl); nephew, Travis Callaway and niece, Dr. Lacie Tucker (Jess). She is further survived by ten grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Joy was a surgical nurse for nearly 20 years. She worked with a wonderful crew at Guadalupe Valley Hospital for many years. During that time, she graduated from RN school at San Antonio College. She then became the Director of Nursing at Nesbit Nursing Home and touched the lives of many.
She taught CNA classes at Nesbit and Med-aide classes at Seguin High School. Joyce encouraged many to further their careers in the medical field. She also had her Administrator’s License and served as an Administrator for many years. Her main priority was always her residents.
Joyce loved to dance, sing, and had numerous pets that were very dear to her. When her children were growing up, there was usually a house full of kids gathered together. She was always willing to feed and house those in need. Joyce will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Her memory will live on forever in their hearts.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to her nurse Elizabeth Flores, RN, of Harbor Hospice and her devoted caregivers, Sarah Pulido, Gracie Sullivan, and Zinnia Grigar.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Goetz Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Continued Visitation will begin on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Goetz Funeral Home, and the Funeral Service will begin at 1:00 p.m. Officiating will be Pastors Paul and Kelsie Theiss. Interment will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Guadalupe Regional Hospice of Seguin, Harbor Hospice of Rockport, Texas, and St. Jude’s Children Hospital, or your charity of choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home, 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-2313