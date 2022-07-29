Guadalupe “Lupe” Montoya Garcia Jr. entered eternal rest on Monday, July 25, 2022 at the age of 84. He was born to Guadalupe Garcia Sr. and Ofelia (Montoya) Garcia on February 25, 1938 in Seguin, Texas.
Lupe was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He proudly served in the United States Air Force and then later retired from the United States Navy as a Chief Petty Officer. Lupe took great care of his family and cared deeply for them. Lupe will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by both of his parents, Guadalupe and Ofelia Garcia, sister, Mary Lou Mertz, and brother, Jimmy Garcia.
Lupe is survived by his loving wife, Juanita L. “Honey” Garcia; son, Michael L. Garcia, and daughter Michelle Rincon (Hector Rincon); grandchildren, Cecily Hanna (Jerry Hanna), Danielle Rincon, Michael Ryan Garcia, Jared Rincon, and AnaLiese Rincon; great grandchildren, Damian Hanna, Gavin Hanna, Corbin Hanna, and Saul Hanna. He is further survived by the furry companions of the family, Buddy, Brooke, and Bo.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Palmer Mortuary from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m followed by the Rosary at 11:00 a.m. and the Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Committal Services with Military Honors will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 1:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary, 1116 N. Austin St. Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-9430