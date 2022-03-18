Sam Hughes Scaief passed away on January 28th, 2022, while doing one of his favorite things — eating pistachio ice cream with hazelnut chocolate. Not a bad way to meet your maker. Those of us close to him will miss his easy-going, generous, no-nonsense manner and solid moral character.
Sam Hughes Scaief was born on October 29, 1940, in Harlingen, Texas, the last of five children born to Helen Hughes Scaief and Martin Howell Scaief. He was preceded in death by his brother, John and his sister Jane. Sam was raised on a farm near San Benito, Texas. While he attended school, he played a bit of football and ran a little track. While his mind was on passing grades, his heart was hunting, fishing, and shooting, which he did as often as possible.
Sam attended South Texas State in the early 1960’s and decided college was not his calling. He then married his college sweetheart, Sandra Chetkovich (née Grimsinger). Sam became a farmer in the Rio Grande Valley, simultaneously obtaining his multi-engine, instructor pilot rating to pursue a full-time flying career.
Near the end of the 1960s, he and his family settled in Big Spring, Texas, where he taught primary flight training for US Air Force pilots. In 1972, he landed a job with the US Border Patrol and was stationed in Laredo, Texas. Sam retired from the McAllen Sector in 1997. He was compelled by his firearms expertise and passion for militaria to launch a second career as a gun dealer. Over the next couple of decades he made countless friends, earning a reputation as a respected go-to gun dealer for specialty firearms.
Around age 75, Sam retired full-time to his ranchito, where he raised birds of all kinds, enjoyed time with his children and grandchildren.
Sam Hughes Scaief is survived by his siblings, Harold Scaief and Nancy Gustafson, his children, Susan Cavener, Sheri Scaief, Samuel Scaief, and his five grandchildren.
Sam has been an influence and inspiration to many. He will be deeply missed.
We will be Celebrating Sam’s life on March, 26 2022. Contact spscaief@gmail.com. Reference www.treshewell.com for full Bio.