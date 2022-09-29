Jose Juares Gonzales, age 67 of Seguin, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Jose was born on October 22, 1954 to Maximo Gonzalez and Consuela Juares.
Jose is survived by his siblings Luis Gonzalez, Elda Hernandez, Fidel Juarez, Juan Juarez, Maximo Gonzalez Jr., and Christine Ortiz; his children Jacob Gonzales and wife Lori, and Rebecca Gonzales; his grandchildren include Sabrina Garcia (Rachel), Dylan, Tyler, and Parker Gonzales (Lori) and Evelyn Alvarado (Hilario); and great grandchildren Eli, Emmitt, Ezayah, and Marceline.
Viewing will be held at M. E. Rodriguez Funeral Home in San Antonio, Tx on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 9 a.m. Interment will be held on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 9:45 a.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.