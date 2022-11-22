Maria Irene (Quiroga) Sepeda, our beloved, hard working mama was called to rest in Heaven on November 18, 2022. She was born to Eulalio and Reynalda (Cano) Quiroga on September 17, 1949 in Santa Maria, Durango, Mexico.
From a young age, Irene learned to cook and bake for her family. She soon became a master of the kitchen, which would later inspire her business plans. In the late 1960’s, she met the love of her life, Pablo A. Sepeda at a dance in Hobbs, NM. They were married 3 months after meeting and added 2 daughters to their blended family.
They were well known for never missing a dance or party. They moved back to Seguin in 1989. Here, they decided to open a restaurant. Taco Tejano opened in March 1990, and you could find Irene there every day after that. She was a pro at rolling tortillas. She could roll a perfect one in only 4 passes.
She loved getting to know all of her customers and vendors, many of whom became her regulars and life long friends. Outside of the restaurant, she loved gambling, scratch off lotto tickets, listening to music, and spending time with her family. Her most favorite times were when all of her kids and grandkids would come together for meals and special occasions.
Our hearts are broken that she has left us, but we find comfort in knowing that she’s reunited with our dad, and that she is healed, renewed and pain free.
Our sincerest thanks to Carmen Valles, Janie Garcia, Dora Ibarra, the staff at Davita Seguin, and all the nurses and doctors, especially Dr. Flores, Dr. Garcia, Dr. Penagaluru, Dr. Alvarado, and Dr. Nash, in Seguin and New Braunfels who helped us care for our mama these last few years.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Pablo Avalos Sepeda; daughter, Diane Sepeda Rodriguez; sisters, Maria, Manuela, and Delia Quiroga; brother, Rafael Quiroga and sister-in-law, Grace Cepeda.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Estella Villalobos (Amador), Hilda Haley (Michael), Virginia Herrera (Gabriel), Alicia Sepeda (John), Carmen Valles (Cirilo), Gilbert Sepeda (Maggie), Christina Mora (Simon), son-in-law, Nat Rodriguez; sisters, Abigail Villanueva (Oscar), Griselda Quiroga; brothers, Antonio Quiroga, Raul Quiroga (Cuca), Alfonso Quiroga (Blanca); grandchildren, Christopher V. Sepeda, Crystal Grimaldo, Mia Grimaldo, Ryne Rodriguez, Israel Villalobos, Matthew Villalobos, Amber Villalobos, Adam Brizeno, Jessica Brizeno, Daniel Sepeda, Erica Aguilera, Natalie Sepeda, Gilbert Sepeda Jr., Gabriel Sepeda, Brandon Haley, Bryan Haley, Monica Krumbholz, Simon P. Mora Jr., Amanda Mora, Jordan Palacios, Justin Palacios, Hannah Herrera, Chazity Sepeda, Breanna Reyes, Dylan Eisen-Sepeda; 33 great-grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild on the way; brother-in-law, Domingo Cepeda; as well as numerous extended family and friends.
The family will receive condolences at Palmer Mortuary on Friday, November 25, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com to sign and view the guest book.