Joyce Elaine Engelke Hartenstein, 79, passed away on March 29, 2022, after a short, hard-fought battle with cancer. Joyce was born on July 10, 1942, to the late Anita Schreiwer Engelke and Edgar Engelke in Seguin, Texas.
Joyce grew up in Seguin and went to The University of Texas at Austin where she earned a degree in Elementary Education. She remained a loyal Longhorn fan throughout her life, attending as many football, basketball, and baseball games as she could. Joyce spent her entire teaching career in Austin, starting at Pecan Springs Elementary and finishing her career at Patton Elementary School. She made many lasting friends and touched the lives of hundreds of students.
While in college, Joyce married Chuck Hartenstein, who was also from Seguin. Since Chuck played Major League Baseball, much of their early life together was spent living in cities where Chuck was playing. When their boys began school, she and the boys spent their summers in the city where Chuck was playing and went to the ballpark almost every night.
It takes a lot of dedication and hard work to be a professional athlete, but it also takes a lot of the same to be the spouse of one. Joyce held down the fort at home while Chuck was away and hauling the boys around the country each year was no easy task. But she loved the baseball life, and it was an important part of both of their lives primarily because of the lifelong friends they made.
When her grandchildren came along, Joyce was very involved in their lives, babysitting often and volunteering weekly at their schools. Because of her teaching background, she was uniquely qualified to help out and the schools welcomed her with open arms. She loved her five grandchildren tremendously and was thrilled to meet her first great-grandchild in August of last year.
After retirement, Joyce took up golf and joined Balcones Country Club. She loved playing a couple of times a week in the ladies’ group until her illness forced her to stop. She made many lasting friendships and was excited to go on golf trips with the group.
Joyce is survived by her two sons and their wives, Chris and Susan Hartenstein, and Greg and Michelle Hartenstein, five grandchildren, Michelle Wilson, and husband Jack, Megan Bassinger, and husband Brandon, Macy Hartenstein, Ashley Hartenstein, and Emma Hartenstein, and one great-grandson, Jack Wilson, Jr. She is also survived by her nephew, Jeffrey Engelke and his wife Ronda, her niece, Lisa Hartenstein Pacheco and her husband Tino, and her stepbrothers, Max Wommack, Jr. and his wife, Janis, and John Wommack, and his wife Gayna, and their families. She also had many dear friends that she considered family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 60 years, Charles “Chuck” Hartenstein, Jr., and her mother, Anita Engelke Wommack, her father, Edgar Engelke, her stepfather, Max Wommack, Sr., her brother, Emmett Engelke and his wife, Dodie, and her brother-in-law, Larry Hartenstein, and his former wife, Frances.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 3 pm at Balcones Country Club, 8600 Balcones Club Dr, Austin, Texas 78750. A graveside service will be held in Seguin at a later date.
The family requests that donations in her memory be made to the Longhorn Foundation’s Baseball Excellence Fund at Longhorn Foundation, P.O. Box 7458, Austin, TX 78713-7458, or the American Cancer Society.