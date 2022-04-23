Diane Susan Jacoby was welcomed into her Heavenly Home on April 8, 2022, at the age of 79. She was born on Sept. 7, 1942 to Alice and John Flynn.
Diane enjoyed family time and working in her yard. She enjoyed sitting at Starbucks playing games on her iPad or crossword puzzles. Diane’s earthly presence will be deeply missed by all of those who knew and loved her, but are confident that one day they will be reunited with her once again for eternity.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Alice and John Flynn, sisters, Nancy Flynn Silvia and Sally Flynn.
Left to cherish and honor her memory are her children: daughter, Terri Pilar; son, Ron Clark Jr.; her sister, Janet Piper; grandchildren Michael Pilar; Shari Pilar; Ron Clark III; and Stephanie Clark. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.