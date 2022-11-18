Mary Cathryn Anderka Behrendt, age 79 of Seguin, Texas, joined her Heavenly Father to enjoy her better rewards on November 13, 2022. Mary was born on February 10, 1943, in Corpus Christi, Texas to Carl LeeRoy and Margaret Cathryn Fey Anderka.
Following graduation from Freer High School, Mary met James Behrendt through a mutual friend. She attended Texas Lutheran College for a brief time and married James on April 7, 1962. The couple remained residents of Seguin.
Mary worked as a telephone operator until she and James had their children, Sherri and Carl. After raising their children, Mary worked part-time for Kolbe Flower Shop, then William’s Drug Store.
Mary was a member of Seguin First United Methodist Church and Seguin Hermann Sons Lodge #37.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Betty Pruitt and Helen Adami, and devoted husband James Behrendt.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Sherri Nixon and husband Bruce of Seguin, Texas and son Carl Behrendt and wife Patti of Boerne, Texas. She was blessed by five grandchildren, Alexis Nixon, Samantha Behrendt, Parker Nixon, Taylor Behrendt and Jacob Behrendt. She is also survived by her aunt Helen Tanner of Sugarland, Texas as well as by numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
The family wishes to thank Esmeralda Karm for the loving and devoted care that she provided Mary.
A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 12:00 p.m., followed by Funeral Services officiated by Rev. Jeremy Roy at 2:00 p.m. Visitation and Funeral Services will be held at Goetz Funeral Home in Seguin, Texas, followed by Internment at San Geronimo Cemetery.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Kenneth Behrendt, Bruce Nixon, Parker Nixon, Jacob Behrendt, Jake Hogan and Brett Littlejohn. Honorary Pallbearer, Gordon Adami.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the charity of your choosing.
Services are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home, 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-2313