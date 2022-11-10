Dorothy Lou Carney, 78, of Seguin, TX passed away on November 4, 2022. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Dorothy was born on February 11, 1944 to George and Mary Cammack in Johnson City, TX. She grew up in the Del Rio area and attended Comstock High. After graduating high school, she moved to the Houston, TX area and married Leroy Lloyd Carney and had 3 children.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Bill Cammack, and husband. Dorothy was survived by her sister, Mary Lee Enderlin, daughters, Mary Carney and Renee Carney, her son, Richard Carney, daughter-in-law, Monica Carney, and her grandchildren, Kendall, Corey, Noah, and Vincent.
Anyone who knew Dorothy knew that she had a love for her family and animals of all kinds. Her most fond memories included raising her family in Magnolia. She had a love for reading and was a kind spirit that was always there to lend a helping hand.
Contributions in memory of Dorothy can be made to the Guadalupe County Humane Society.
A Celebration of Dorothy’s life will be held at a later date. Family and friends will be contacted to join the celebration to remember her life.