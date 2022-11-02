George Otis “Hank” Greene, 96, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022 in Round Rock, Texas. Born in Midwest, Wyoming on January 15, 1926, he was the son of Herbert Boyd Greene and Lorena F Newman.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years Mary Ann Nowak and his brothers Sidney Nathaniel and James Bruce.
He is survived by his devoted niece Barbara L Fincke Combs and nephew Charles L Fincke Jr.
His family moved to San Antonio, Texas when he was 3, where he grew up. He served in the US Army in the Philippines and Japan during World War II. He worked for the Texas Highway Department for many years. A fisherman, hunter and gardener, he was a long time resident of Seguin, Texas.
A private burial service will take place at Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, Texas on November 8, 2022. A memorial service will be held at a later date.