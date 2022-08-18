Susan Maxwell Jennings, loving daughter, devoted mother, genuine friend, age 85 of Seguin, passed away on July 30, 2022. She was born on February 28, 1937 to Robert Harvey and Gretchen Ilene (Andrews) Maxwell in Fort Worth, Texas.
She follows brother William Andrew Maxwell and her ex-husband Robert C. Jennings in death, but leaves behind loving family members, her brother, David Anthony Maxwell (wife Barbara); sister-in-law, Michiko Maxwell (wife of William); her son, Jeffrey Craig Jennings; her daughter Marisa Jennings Davis (husband Richard); grandson Patrick Fitzgerald (wife Masha); as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
A 1955 graduate of Pasadena High School and a 1959 graduate of Texas Woman’s University, Susan was proud of being a straight-A student from 1st grade through college.
Even though her family moved around when she was growing up, Susan made new friends immediately and stayed devoted to her college friends. Her life experiences were varied and made distinctive by her exceptional smile and positive attitude.
Susan was the assistant to the VP of the Martin Marietta Aluminum company (Chicago, IL), assistant to the CEO at Don Love Construction (Pasadena, TX) and secretary to two different principals at the Corpus Christi Texas Independent School District.
Susan loved culture and gardening, enjoying bridge clubs, bowling leagues and book clubs. She was also an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Pasadena TX and completed the Gingko Master Gardeners course in Corpus Christi, TX. While living in Chicago, IL, she was a Cub Scout leader and presented cultural paintings once a month at her local elementary school.
In retirement, she volunteered for the Children’s Advocacy Center, the library in Seguin, TX, and ushered for the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio, TX. She was in the choir for many years at Sunset United Methodist Church in Pasadena, TX and again for Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church when Seguin, TX later became her home. Throughout these years she loved her cats (Tequila and Tango) and dogs (Meggie and Sera) with open abandon.
Susan was a kind soul and a loving, optimistic human with an open mind and encouraging spirit. She leaves behind many friends who will miss her dearly.
A memorial celebrating Susan’s life will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 11:00 am at Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church, 416 Dolle, Seguin, TX 78155 with the Reverend Megan D. Elliott. There will be a potluck lunch there afterward. The services may be live streamed at facebook.com/SeguinELCA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church, 416 Dolle Avenue, Seguin, Texas, 78155, the Christian Cupboard, 516 N Camp St., Seguin, TX 78155, the Children’s Advocacy Center, 265 Wetz St., Seguin, TX 78155 or the Guadalupe County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1593, Seguin, Texas 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.