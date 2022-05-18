Carolyn Imogene Pfluger Westerholm, age 98 of Seguin, passed away on May 16, 2022. Carolyn was born on May 6, 1924 in Coupland, TX in Williamson County to Lillie Anna Paulina (Polzin) and Carl Louis Pfluger.
Carolyn was baptized at St. Peter’s Evangelical Church, Coupland, TX and confirmed on May 29, 1938 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bishop, TX. Carolyn grew up in Bishop, TX and graduated as salutatorian in 1941 from Bishop High School. She received an Associate of Arts degree from Texas Lutheran College in Seguin, in 1943 and Bachelor of Music (1945) and Master of Education (1956) degrees from the University of Texas in Austin. On August 25, 1947 she married Kermit Harry Westerholm at St. Paul Lutheran Church in New Braunfels, TX.
Carolyn began her teaching career of 42 years in Kingsville, TX. Other schools in which she taught were Banquete, TX, Austin, TX, Tampa, FL, Randolph Air Force Base, TX, Seguin, TX and Texas Lutheran College, Seguin, TX. Throughout her career she was active in teacher organizations. She served as president of the Theta Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma and secretary of the Seguin Retired Teachers. Among her most rewarding experiences as a teacher were helping to establish the Gifted and Talented Program in Seguin ISD and working with Odyssey of the Mind teams, taking four of them to state competition.
An active member of Faith Lutheran Church, Seguin, TX, Carolyn served as its first organist and taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School for many years. Each week Carolyn enjoyed sewing quilts for Lutheran World Relief with a group of Faith women.
Together with her family, Carolyn has hosted numerous Rotary exchange students and American Host Program teachers from foreign countries. Together with Kermit, she attended numerous Elderhostels (educational learning opportunities for senior citizens) throughout the United States. Carolyn has enjoyed traveling with her family and is proud to have visited all 50 states, as well as Mexico and Canada and a number of European countries. She continued to take an active role in the life of her children and grandchildren and enjoyed making scrapbooks and counted crossstitch Christmas ornaments for them.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Kermit Westerholm, her parents, Lillie Anna Paulina (Polzin) and Carl Louis Pfluger, sister, Lucile Pfluger Marburger and husband Edward (Tony) Marburger and her brother, Charles Pfluger and wife Delma.
Survivors include her son, Mark Westerholm and wife Sharon; daughter, Mary Koehler and husband Kerry; grandchildren, Kendell Koehler and fiancé Emily Cook, Cameron Koehler and wife Christine, Malorie Scarmozi and husband Nic, and Brandon Westerholm and wife Jessica; great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Clark and Cooper Koehler, Dax and Adalyn Scaramozi, Boone and Ava-Jane Westerholm; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
A memorial service celebrating Carolyn’s life will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church with the Rev. David Mayer officiating. Interment will precede in the Faith Lutheran Church Columbarium. A reception will follow in the Life Enrichment Center. For those who wish to livestream the service, you may do so following this link, https://www.facebook.com/FaithLutheranChurchSeguinTx or www.faithseguin.org .
The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation for all of the caregivers and staff that took care of Carolyn. The staff members of GRMC Hospice, Linda, Cat, Sonia, Emanuel and Carmen. As well as her caregivers, Cha Cha, Nancie, Tess, Rose, Rosie, Carrie and Janelle. Thank you all so much for the help and kindness you showed our mother and family during this difficult time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 1326 E. Cedar Street, Seguin, TX., 78155, the Kermit and Carolyn Pfluger Westerholm Endowment Fund, Texas Lutheran University, Development Office, 1000 West Court Street, Seguin, Texas, The Texas Agricultural Education and Heritage Center, 390 Cordova Road Seguin, Texas 78155 or to Guadalupe Regional Medical Center Hospice, 1215 East Court Street Seguin, Texas 78155, or to the charity of one’s choice.
