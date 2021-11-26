Jamie Dyan Richardson passed away on November 21, 2021 at the age of 37. Jamie was born in Seguin, Texas on June 24, 1984 to Chris and Nancy (Thompson) Richardson.
Jamie’s passion in life was her son, Jay Menchaca. More than anything, she enjoyed cheering him on at his sports events, including baseball, football, basketball, and soccer games. She was his number one fan and even helped coach his youth sports teams over the years.
Three of Jamie’s lifetime hobbies and interests included volleyball, cooking, and “I Love Lucy.” Jamie began playing volleyball at the age of 12 and spent the majority of her adult life playing on a weekly basis. She shared many wonderful memories with her volleyball teammates over the last two decades.
Jamie also spent many years as a caterer and working in the food industry. She was an excellent cook and prided herself in her ability to throw together a delicious meal with random ingredients found in the refrigerator, and she loved trying new recipes.
For all of Jamie’s life, she loved “I Love Lucy” and Lucille Ball. Jamie could spend hours laughing at Lucy’s antics. She had a large Lucy memorabilia collection and even a Lucille Ball tattoo.
Jamie loved the great outdoors. She enjoyed hiking and trips to the beach, especially with her mom. They were each other’s beach buddies. Jamie was also a big prankster — she loved to make others laugh and have a good time. When she was bored, she would share silly jokes back and forth with her dad or call her sisters with dramatic news and end it with a “just kidding!” Jamie’s laugh was loud and contagious. She had a big heart, smile, and loved to help others. She was loved by all who met her and is remembered by many for always snapping pictures to document memories and events.
She is survived by her son, Jay Menchaca, her parents, Chris and Nancy Richardson, and her two sisters: Jennifer Gressett and her husband Rodney, and Jacie McHaney and her husband Andrew. She is also survived by her niece Olivia Gressett, nephew Malcolm McHaney, grandmother Jo Ann (Iltis) Richardson, and many beloved cousins, aunts, uncles, and dear friends.
She is preceded in death by grandparents Ervin and Verda (Jackson) Thompson and Robert “Bob” Richardson Jr.
Jamie’s family would like to give special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Guadalupe Regional Medical Center, including the hospice team and palliative care team, particularly Dr. Charles Nolan and Kaylynn Hawkins, and the office of Dr. Tony Tsen.
Jamie will be dearly missed. May her infectious laughter and beautiful smile always fill our hearts.
A memorial service to celebrate Jamie’s life will be held at the Crystal Chandelier Ballroom (Silver Center) at 510 E. Court Street in Seguin, Texas on Wednesday, December 29th from 4:00-6:00 pm.
Memorials on Jamie’s behalf can be sent to Friends of the Seguin Public Library at 313 West Nolte Street, Seguin, TX 78155.