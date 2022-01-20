Kathleen Connolly Drake

Kathy Drake, age 65, of Seguin, Texas entered Heaven just after midnight on January 18, 2022 after a long struggle with COPD. When Kathy’s spirit left this place, a bright light, a strong unrelenting faith, a beautiful heart and smile was taken from us.
She fought the good fight to the end. She is now living in the joy of the Lord that she posted so much about.
Kathy was born in San Antonio, Texas on November 11, 1956 as a 3.3 pound premature infant. As the youngest of 4 living children, she was a cute, sweet and funny tomboy. She could be found climbing trees, making mud cakes, or swinging from her knees. There was no fear of danger and as a result, she was often in the emergency room. Her mother wittily remarked that people might suspect her of child abuse because of the bruises Kathy had from time to time.
She grew into a beautiful young girl during high school and graduated from John Marshall High School in 1975. Showing sheep in FFA awarded first place ribbons, but her heart was broken when she realized that the sheep would be slaughtered. She rode horses and oldest brother, Tom, introduced her to bull riding. An introduction was all Kathy needed. From then on, she settled for bucking barrels.
During Kathy’s early adult years, she married and had a daughter. A family bluegrass band was started by her husband, Spencer, and the two began as a duo. The band grew to 5 members and played at various bluegrass festivals throughout the country. She and her daughter raised and showed pet pot bellied pigs. Church membership was at Tabernacle Baptist Church.
During Kathy’s middle years, she successfully owned and operated an upholstery shop gifted to her by her parents. Her focus was on being a wife, mother and caregiver to her grandmothers. Bluegrass band gigs and festivals continued. Church membership was at Castle Hills Baptist Church.
As Kathy grew older, she became the primary caregiver of her parents. In the later years, as a result of her walk with Christ and deepening faith, Kathy personified love, gentleness, mercy, and kindness. She was a member of various prayer groups and joyfully shared how God worked in her life and the lives of those she prayed for. She loved her friends and family deeply without reserve. Because of illness, her body grew weaker, but her spirit grew stronger. The most difficult journey she had to walk was the death of her only child, Jenny (Jaycie). She grieved for her until the day she left this Earth. Her church membership at this stage of life was the Country Church in Marion, Tx.
Kathy is preceded in death by daughter, Jennifer Charlotte (Jaycie) Drake-Leija, her parents, Thomas Joseph and Bettye Jane (Gordon) Connolly, brothers, Thomas Frank and George Michael Connolly and infant sister, Marion Connolly.
Those waiting to reunite with Kathy are her husband, Spencer Drake, grandchildren, Aspen Drake (Andi), Cassandra (Cas) Drake, son-in-law Arnnold (Arnie) Leija, sister, Susan (Susie) Reiff (Truman Trekell), Nicki Connolly (Brother Tom’s wife), Bobbie Connolly (Brother Mike’s wife), cousins, nephews, nieces, and in-laws, and many friends, all who love Kathy deeply. Memorial arrangements are pending.
The family wishes to express deep gratitude to the doctors, nurses, CNAs, housekeepers, nutrition staff and anyone not mentioned who cared for Kathy and the family both at home with hospice and in the hospital. Each showed professional care and expertise during this difficult time.