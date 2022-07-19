Hollace “Holly” Chloe Snedeker Graves, age 83 of Seguin, passed away on July 17, 2022 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimers. Holly was born on January 1, 1939 in Raymondville, Texas to Jessie and Holland Dean Snedeker.
She grew up in Combes, Texas and attended Harlingen ISD schools. While still in high school, she met Jimmie Graves who was an airman at the local Air Force Base. After a short courtship, they began their 56-year marriage which included stops at air force bases throughout the continental United States and around the world.
She led a devoted life to her family, loved her dogs and horses, and worked many years at Dillard’s Department Store in San Antonio.
Holly is preceded in death by her loving husband, Jimmie “Jim” Ray Graves, and brother, John Snedeker.
Survivors include her loving daughter, Tracey Lievens and husband Jim; grandson, Alex Lievens; and numerous nephews and nieces.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Willowbrook Personal Care Home for their loving care over the past several years. We would also like to thank Lucy Luna and Mona Pantoja for the excellent home care provided when Holly was still able to be at home.
Graveside services and interment will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022 at 9 a.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with the Rev. Cathe Evins of the First United Methodist Church of Seguin officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Dogs at Guadalupe County Animal Control, 3021 N Guadalupe, Seguin, Texas 78155 or Canines for Warriors, 3585 Atlanta Ave., Hapeville, GA 30354.
Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Dogs at Guadalupe County Animal Control, 3021 N Guadalupe, Seguin, Texas 78155 or Canines for Warriors, 3585 Atlanta Ave., Hapeville, GA 30354.