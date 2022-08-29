Correen E. Dube, age 92 of Seguin, passed away on August 26, 2022.
A memorial service celebrating Correen’s life will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, with Pastor David Mayer officiating. Interment will be held in Siloah Cemetery.
Correen was born on December 6, 1929 in San Antonio, TX to Arnold E. and Lillie E. (Spaeth) Ellebracht. Correen was a 1963 graduate of Texas Lutheran University. After receiving her bachelors’ degree, she pursued her teaching career. Educating students in Seguin, she taught 1st grade and Language Learning Disabilities at Jefferson Elementary. After dedicating many fond memories in education, Correen retired from teaching in 1986.
Correen enjoyed many activities and pastimes. She loved theater, watching her favorite sports teams the Spurs and Matadors, reading, traveling with her husband and family and her exercise class with her older friends. Wallace and Correen hosted many family reunions on their ranch in McDade, Texas where fond memories were made for everyone.
Correen was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church. She was steadfast in her faith as well as being a dedicated and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Correen is preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years Wallace E. Dube, her parents, brother-in-law, Alfred Dube and wife Gene and sister-in-law, Carol Ellebracht.
Survivors include her daughters, Gail Hauserman and husband William, Linda Morris and husband David, and Cathy Mauermann; grandchildren, Tracey Scott and husband Dale, Dale Morris and wife Rhie, Ethan Morris and wife Sheri, and Travis Mauermann; great-grandchildren, Kayla Pickett, and Landin Mauermann; brother, Arnold Ellebracht; brothers-in-law, David Dube and wife Jeanette, and Walter Dube and wife Carolyn; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members, and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 1326 E. Cedar St. Seguin, TX 78155 or Texas Lutheran University, Texas Lutheran University Development Office, 1000 W. Court St., Seguin, TX 78155.
