Katherine “Kay” Bless, age 85 of Seguin, passed away on the morning of January 8, 2022. Kay was born on February 11, 1936 in Dallas, Texas to J. B. Roberts of Roscoe, Texas and Carol Dee Fourquean Roberts of San Marcos, Texas.
The family lived in various parts of Texas during Kay’s early years calling both Houston and San Marcos home. In Houston, Kay was discovered as a Hidden Beauty which lead to modeling for John Robert Powers.
The family moved to San Marcos Kay’s senior year in High School where she graduated and attended what is now known as Texas State University. During her high school days, Kay was one of the first Aquamaids of Aquarena Springs showing off her beauty and grace. During this time Kay had a blind date with the love of her life, Billy Bless, a Texas Aggie who was soon to graduate and become a United States Air Force Pilot.
On April 13, 1957, Kay and Billy were married in San Marcos and started their life together as a military family. In 1958 they welcomed their first child Sheryl Ann who became a teacher and is now a flight attendant with Alaska Airlines. Four years later they were blessed with their son Ronald William who is a retired Air Force Pilot and current captain for Delta Air Lines.
They had many assignments…. Ardmore AFB, Ardmore, Oklahoma, Sewart AFB, Smyrna, Tennessee, Dyess AFB, Abilene, Texas, and Elmendorf AFB, Anchorage, Alaska. It was after Alaska that Kay and their children lived in San Marcos with her mother and father while Billy went to Vietnam for a year.
In 1974 Bill retired after 20 years in the United states Air Force and the Bless’ built a beautiful home on Treasure Island on Lake McQueeney where they lived 32 years.
Kay is survived by her husband of 65 years William Errol Bless; her daughter, Sherry Christen of Snoqualmie, Washington; son Ronny Bless of Seguin, Texas; her grandchildren, Claudia and Clint Christen, Laurin, Lexi and Hunter Bless; sister-in-law, Dedee Roberts; nephew, Burton Roberts.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved brother, John Burton Roberts, Jr. of Austin, Texas; her nephew, Brandon Roberts of Austin, Texas and her sister-in-law, Willadean Bless of Homer, Louisiana.
Kay lived a full and beautiful life. She was loved by her family and friends and will be missed by all.
Do not stand by my grave and weep
I am not there, I do not sleep
I am a thousand winds that blow
I am a diamond glint on snow
I am the sunlight on ripened grain
I am the gentle autumn rain
-Indian Prayer
A memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Kay’s name to the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Ave., Ste. 902, New York, New York, 10018 or visit hdsa.org , Guadalupe Regional Hospice Services, 1215 E. Court St., Seguin, Texas, 78155 or charity of one’s choice.
