Our beloved James (Jim) E. Ussery, a man of deep commitment, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2021, in Austin, Texas. He served with distinction, duty, commitment, and honor in the United States Air Force for 30 years, enlisting in 1948 and retiring in 1978 with the rank of Chief Master Sergeant.
James was born to Jessie C. and Mable Ussery on June 30, 1930, in Seguin, Texas, growing up in his treasured Sweet Home community along with his sister Constance and brother George. He attended Sweet Home schools from elementary through high school, enlisting in the military directly after.
A devoted family man, James and Olivia E Hunt, being both deeply in love, married at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Armstrong Colony on September 8, 1951. Of their 70-year union six children were born: a daughter, Pamela, and five sons, Wayne E., Ronald A., Michael B. (Yolanda), Keith E., and James C., Sr. (Veronica); five grandchildren, Jenniferrose, James C. Jr., Alexander (Jakia), and Nicole; and great-grandchildren Makayla, Kaydance, and Jayce. James was a brother to Jessie Ussery (Mable), Delores Ussery, Constance Quarles (Harry), and George Ussery (Phyllis), and an uncle to a host of nieces and nephews.
James spent his life as an unwavering man of faith and served many years as a Deacon of Sweet Home Baptist Church. He was a member of American Legion Post #800 for 43 years, serving as Post Commander for several years. He was also a dedicated Guadalupe Baptist District Association Brotherhood member.
James loved bowling and bowled in several leagues throughout his active military duty and retirement. He held memberships in the American Bowling Congress and the United States Bowling Congress, traveling all over the United States to participate in national bowling tournaments.
James helped as many people as he could by sharing his cultivated understanding of everything mechanical, electrical, organizational and, most especially, spiritual. His knowledge was vast and he never stopped learning.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, Jessie and Mable, his sister Delores, and his brother Jessie.
He is survived by his wife, Olivia; six children, Wayne, Ronald, Michael, Keith, James, and Pam; sister, Constance; brother, George; and his favorite tabby cat, Precious.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Sweet Home Alumni Seguin Historical Site, c/o Harold Thomas, 8815 Hays Parc Rd, Converse, TX 78109.
Visitation was held at Cook-Walden Funeral Home at 6100 N. Lamar Blvd. in Austin from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, December 7. Funeral services will be held at Sweet Home Baptist Church at 3400 Sweet Home Rd in Seguin at 11:00 am on Wednesday, December 8. His burial will be at Ft. Sam Houston at 2:30 pm, and a repast will follow at the Sweet Home Community Center.