Kenneth “Kapaw” Pevehouse, age 65 of Driftwood, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021. Kenny was born on March 6, 1956 in Seguin to Gene and Thelka (Waxler) Pevehouse.
Kenny is preceded in death by his father, his sister, Donna Barton and husband Don and his brother, Terry Gene Pevehouse.
He is survived by his life partner, Tami Nicholas; his children, Christopher Allen Pevehouse, Jennifer Lynn Haas and husband Tim and Caleb Adam Pevehouse; Tami’s daughters, Lindsey Nichole Nicholas and Amy Adrian Nicholas; grandchildren, Lily Elaine Haas, Keegan Arthur Pevehouse Leland, Kai Haas and Alex Nicholas; mother, Thelka Pevehouse Harborth; nephew, Kenneth Kyle Barton; as well as several other cousins, other loving family members and many friends and his beloved LoRetta.
Kenny was a member of the Canyon Lake Masonic Lodge No. 1425. He owned and operated KAP Communications Inc., through all his many activities in life he was always a devoted life partner, and a doting father and grandfather! To know him was to love him, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Graveside services and interment will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park with the Rev. Marcus Bigott officiating and Masonic rights under the auspices of the Canyon Lake Masonic Lodge No. 1425.
Memorial contributions may be made to any Masonic charity of choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas 78155, 830-549-5912.