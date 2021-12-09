Kenneth “Kapaw” Pevehouse

Seguin, TX (78155)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Areas of dense fog. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Areas of dense fog. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.