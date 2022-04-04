Annie Margaret Hoffmann of Seguin went home to the Lord on April 2, 2022 at the age of 92. She was born on December 11, 1929, in McCoy, Texas (Wilson County) to Adolph and Elizabeth (Grassel) Stobbs; the 10th of twelve siblings.
Annie met Alvin Hoffmann in Seguin at the Panama Cafe where she worked as a waitress after World War II and married him in 1947. They were blessed with four children. She raised her four children before going to work as a sewer/cutter at Dagel Furniture Co. and then as a baker for Seguin ISD Food Services until her retirement.
Annie was an avid vegetable gardener and canner, specializing in pickled beets. She also loved growing flowers, especially roses.
She enjoyed playing dominoes with friends and family. She expected you to play your turn quickly but to always give her plenty of time on hers.
She was a member of Cross Church.
Always the nurturer, Annie put the well-being of her family and friends before her own. One way in which she cared for others was by feeding them well, especially by baking delicious rolls, cookies, and pies.
Most importantly she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose presence here will be sorely missed.
Preceded in death by parents; husband of 67 years Alvin Hoffmann; son, Bob Hoffmann; daughter-in-law, Linda (Davis) Hoffmann; six brothers, and three sisters.
Survived by daughter, Carol Henze (Gilbert); son, Larry Hoffmann (Sheila Hahn Hoffmann) and son, Earl Hoffmann; grandchildren, Michael Henze (Jill Jacobi Henze), Matthew Hoffmann (Daci McCartney Hoffmann) and Kelly Garcia (Eric); sisters, Eleanor Montgomery and Elizabeth Stobbs; sisters-in-law, Leona Stobbs and Lorene Stobbs; numerous nieces and nephews; great-grandchildren, John Henze, Grace Henze, Holden Hoffmann, Aiden Durfey, Gavin Garcia, Myles Garcia and Logan Garcia.
Serving as pallbearers will be Steve Koehler, Allan Bode, Michael Henze, Matthew Hoffmann, Eric Garcia and John Henze. Honorary pallbearers Kelly Garcia and great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Guadalupe Regional Hospice Services for their caring assistance during Annie’s final days.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral service will be Friday, April 8, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Cross Church with Pastor Jim Price officiating. Interment will follow in the Eden Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Cross Church, 814 N. Bauer, Seguin, Texas 78155 and Guadalupe Regional Hospice Services, 1346 E Walnut St, Seguin, Texas 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.