Oralia Hernandez Castillo was born on March 31, 1949 and passed away on June 5, 2022 at the age of 73. Services are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home, 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-2313. Full obituary is available at goetzfuneralhome.com
