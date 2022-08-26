Allen Neil “Fuzzy” Wiederstein, age 69, passed away peacefully, August 24, 2022 at his home on the family farm in Schertz, Texas. He was born to Lee and Lucille (Moltz) Wiederstein on January 6, 1953 in Seguin, TX.
His early school years were spent at the 2 room Lower Valley School on the banks of the Cibolo Creek, Cibolo, TX. It was here that he developed his love for math and baseball at recess. He graduated from Marion High School in 1971.
After graduation, he served his country in the United States Air Force Reserves, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant.
Fuzzy married his high school sweetheart, Kathy Schumann on April 14, 1973. Three months later on July 9, 1973, Fuzzy began his 34 year career working for CPS Energy. Upon retirement, Fuzzy continued working for CPS as a contractor until 2011. Never one to be idle for too long, he was hired the next week by TRC Engineering and working until the time of his death.
Fuzzy loved hunting, bowling, and fishing with his buddies at the coast. Throughout his life, his passion was making homemade sausage. At the age of 14, he began helping his Dad make sausage for the Bexar Bowling Club Annual Sausage Supper, as did his Grandfather, Alfred Wiederstein. Fuzzy mixed the recipe, organized his devoted crew to make 22,000 pounds of sausage over the years. He also served as Club President for 9 years as well as the Board.
Fuzzy is preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Lucille Wiederstein; grandparents Alfred and Leonie Wiederstein; Louis and Antonie Moltz.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Kathy Schumann Wiederstein, daughter, DeAnne Hulett and husband Ronnie; son Michael Wiederstein and wife Meagan and his 3 beloved granddaughters, Hailey and Ryleigh Hulett and Sawyer Wiederstein. Also, sister Jeanne Rawe and husband Reagan, nephew Brandon Rawe and wife Neely and their 3 children Finley, Wylie, and Auggie.
Fuzzy considered himself blessed to have his family and so many friends. He was happiest being with them or just by himself driving his tractor on the 107 year old family farm.
Visitation for Fuzzy will be held at Schertz Funeral Home on Monday, August 29, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM.
Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Redeemer United Church, 7415 Gin Road, Marion, TX with Pastor Gerry Metzger officiating. Interment to follow at the Redeemer United Church Cemetery. Reception to follow at Bexar Social Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bexar Bowling Society at 15681 Bexar Bowling Rd. Marion, TX 78124 or Redeemer United Church 7415 Gin Rd. Marion, TX 78124.