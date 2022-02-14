Adeline A. (Doege) Skrzycki, 87, of La Vernia, passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022 in La Vernia with her family by her side. Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, with a Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m., at Finch Funeral Chapel, La Vernia. A Funeral Mass is set for 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18 at Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, St. Hedwig, Texas. Interment to follow in the Annunciation BVM Catholic Cemetery. The online guestbook can be signed at www.FinchFuneralChapels.com
