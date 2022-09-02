Luke E. Alex, age 43 of Seguin, passed away on August 24, 2022. Luke was born on April 22, 1979 in Seguin, Texas to Eleisa (Perez) and Frank Edward Alex.
Luke is preceded in death by his father, Frank Edward Alex.
Survivors include his loving wife of 14 years, Judy Alex; mother, Eleisa Alex; brothers, Frank (Alice) Alex and Herman (Jamie) Alex; brother-in-law; Frank (Kim) Portnajmer, Jr.; nephews, Christopher (Danielle) Alex, Joshua and Christopher Pressnell; niece, Kathlyn Alex; great-niece, Penelope Rose and numerous loving family.
Luke was known to all as a good ol’ country boy. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, horses and cattle. He listened to country zydeco, and gospel music. Luke loved good cajun food and BBQ with family and friends. His furry critters Angel, Brawtie and Tumble Weed will miss him greatly.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 9, 2022 beginning at 10 a.m. followed by a service at 1:00 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary with Pastor Kenneth Montgomery officiating.
Serving as pallbearers will be Frank Portnajmer, Jr., Travis Fairchild, Preston Hoff, Jason Alexander, Kevin Romine, Michael Perez, Eric Macias and Christopher Alex.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com.