Clarence “Lyn” Davis, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2022. Clarence was born August 21, 1937 in Patetown, North Carolina to Doyle Chester and Ruby Lee (Bedford) Davis.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janice Davis; mother of their children, Barbara (Wernette) Davis; 6 brothers, 2 sisters, 2 step-children,
He is survived by 1 son; 1 daughter; 1 brother; 3 grandsons; 1 step-grandson, 8 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be private.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, Seguin, Texas.