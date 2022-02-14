On Friday February 11, 2022 Coy Ray Stewart went home to be with his Lord and Savior in heaven. Visitation will begin on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at 9 a.m. at New Life Fellowship Church, followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Chris Larson officiating. Address 16489 S. State Highway 123, Seguin, TX 78155. Donations made will assist with the cost of funeral services and living expense to follow. All donations can be made to Dolores Stewart You may visit www.treshewell.com.
