After a long and valiant fight against cancer, Jane Elizabeth “Beth” Willmann passed away peacefully in her sleep at age 70.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021, at 4 p.m. at the Kingsbury cemetery with Bro. Jeremy Roy officiating.
Beth was born September 5, 1951 to Robert and Angie Mae (Merchant) Henning, of Seguin.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Robert Michael Henning, and doting husband of 47 years, Larry Roland Willmann.
She is survived by her sons Jeff Willmann of Canton, GA; Chris Willmann and wife YongSue of Seguin; daughter Laura Willmann Beedy and husband Tanner; grandson and best pal Axel Deets Willmann Beedy of Seguin; niece Robin Henning of Palm Desert, CA; brother in law Roger Willmann and wife Edna of Broken Arrow, OK; sister in law Judy Lent of Kingman, AZ, and numerous other nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to nurses Kat Smith and Linda Hall with Guadalupe Regional Hospice, family friends Juli and Jera Morrison and visiting angel Margarita Thomas, for helping provide such good care for Beth. We cannot thank you enough.